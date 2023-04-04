Iranian currency rates for April 4

4 April 2023 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 4.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to April 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,738 rials.

Currency Rial on April 4 Rial on April 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,090 51,828 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,999 45,909 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,045 4,047 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,076 4,001 1 Danish krone DKK 6,139 6,112 1 Indian rupee INR 511 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,932 136,689 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,741 14,814 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,729 31,635 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,218 109,083 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,263 31,091 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,409 26,288 1 South African rand ZAR 2,359 2,361 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,188 2,191 1 Russian ruble RUB 537 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,135 3,201 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,486 28,094 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,629 31,559 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,877 39,132 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,277 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,900 31,943 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,769 8,787 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,107 6,115 100 Thai baths THB 122,835 122,814 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,504 9,521 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,990 32,141 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,738 45,580 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,264 9,240 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,473 16,430 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,810 2,790 1 Afghan afghani AFN 484 484 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,766 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,978 77,377 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 437,778 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 398,574 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000-558,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz