Earthquake with epicenter in Tajikistan shakes Uzbekistan

23 March 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Republican Center for Seismic Predictive Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that on 23 March 2023, at 01:07 Tashkent time, an earthquake occurred in Tajikistan, Azernews reports citing UzDaily.

Earthquake coordinates: 39.39 degrees north latitude; 69.93 degrees East. Magnitude M=6. Depth 15 km. The distance from the epicenter to Tashkent is 217 km in a southeasterly direction.

