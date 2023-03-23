Earthquake with epicenter in Tajikistan shakes Uzbekistan
The Republican Center for Seismic Predictive Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that on 23 March 2023, at 01:07 Tashkent time, an earthquake occurred in Tajikistan, Azernews reports citing UzDaily.
Earthquake coordinates: 39.39 degrees north latitude; 69.93 degrees East. Magnitude M=6. Depth 15 km. The distance from the epicenter to Tashkent is 217 km in a southeasterly direction.
