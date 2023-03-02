Georgia ranks 53rd of 167 in Prosperity Index by London-based think-tank
Georgia has been ranked 53rd out of 167 countries on the 2023 Prosperity Index by the Legatum Institute, a London-based think-tank, with the cumulative ranking reflecting assessments of the country’s performance in a range of areas.
The Index assesses political, social, economic and environmental standings of the countries, the Georgian Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday while sharing the list.
The breakdown of Georgia’s sectoral rankings showed the country being listed in the following positions:
Safety and security - 82nd
Personal freedom - 59th
Governance - 53rd
Social capital -104th
Investment environment - 47th
Enterprise conditions - 58th
Market access and infrastructure - 55th
Economic quality - 78th
Living conditions - 78th
Health - 90th
Education - 49th
Natural environment - 128th
Georgia finds itself listed behind Serbia and ahead of China in the ranking. The Georgian state body also said the country had moved up the rankings by 11 places between 2013-2023.
The Index has ranked Denmark as the most prosperous country, followed by Sweden and Norway.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz