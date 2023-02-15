Jair Bolsonaro admits Brazilian election was not rigged

15 February 2023 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who narrowly lost to socialist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva in the presidential election runoff, admitted in a Wall Street Journal interview that the election was not rigged.

"Losing is part of the electoral process," he said. "I’m not saying there was fraud, but the process was biased."

The former president denied any involvement in post-election protests in his country. "I wasn’t even there, and they want to pin it on me!" he said.

Bolsonaro, who is now in the United States, said he would return to his home country in March. He also said he was undecided on whether he should run for presidency once again. The next presidential election in Brazil is due in 2026.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz