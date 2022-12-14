Kazakhstan records decrease in real-estate deals

14 December 2022 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kazakhstan recorded a 1.6-percent decrease in real-estate deals in November 2022, reaching a total number of 33,797, Trend reports, citing the Bureau of Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh population purchased 27,797 apartments and 8,000 houses in November.

The Bureau report indicates that the highest number of operations, which is around 10,368, involved purchases of single-room apartments, and 9,032 two-room apartment sales were recorded.

Some 7,071 deals were concluded in Almaty and 5,886 in Astana. The least amount of sales were recorded in Ulytau with only 394, an equivalent of 1.2 percent of the total number. Interestingly, Ulytau was one of the largest gainers during the month, with an increase of 22.4 percent in real-estate operations.

Compared to October, the number of deals for individual houses increased by 20 sales and amounted to 8,000.

