Biden says no final decision made regarding 2024 presidential campaign

19 September 2022 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

US President Joe Biden says he intends to ballot for presidency in 2024, but it is too early to make a "firm decision" on that, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," Biden said in an interview for CBS aired Sunday.

He claimed that it is too early to make such decision now.

"I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job," Biden noted. He made it clear that, in his opinion, it is better to make a decision whether to run or not after the mid-term Congress elections in November this year.

When the CBS reporter noted that Biden will turn 80 this year, which makes him the oldest president in the US history, Biden stated his certainty that he has enough energy and that his mind is clear.

He claimed that there are no "things I don’t do now that I did before, whether it’s physical, or mental, or anything else.".

