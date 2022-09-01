Azerbaijan changes procedure for keeping military records of conscripts and draftees

1 September 2022 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made amendments to the procedure for keeping military records of conscripts and draftees, Trend reports.

The change is made due to special registration.

The conscripts and draftees during conscription or a voluntary admission to active military service, being removed from military registration, will undergo special registration with the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Special Communication and Information Security State Service, State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan, where they serve.

The abolished Special State Security Service is excluded from this list.

Thus, after the last change, conscripts and draftees removed from military registration after conscription or a voluntary admission to active military service will undergo special registration with the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Special Communication and Information Security State Service, State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry Justice, Ministry of Emergency Situations, State Security Service, Foreign Intelligence Service, State Border Service, Special State Security Service of Azerbaijan, where they serve.

