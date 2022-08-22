Tajikistan and Iran discuss issues of inter-parliamentary co-op

22 August 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Assembly of Representatives - lower house of the bicameral Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan) Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda met with the Chairman of the Iranian-Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Jalil Rahimi, Trend reports with reference to the khovar.tj.

During the meeting, Zokirzoda and Rahimi discussed current issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran.

Zokirzoda stressed that the Tajik Government and Parliament in their foreign relations place a high value on collaboration with Iran.

Rahimi, for his part, assessed the visit of the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament) to Tajikistan as the beginning of a new chapter in the process of parliamentary relations between the two fraternal countries.

In addition, he called for strengthening cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries through the activation of friendship groups.

