ASELSAN ranks 49th among world’s defense industry giants

11 August 2022 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkish defense company - ASELSAN maintained its leadership in the country by ranking 49th in the Defense News Top 100 list, which publishes the list of the world's top 100 defense industry companies annually, Yeni Shafak reports.

ASELSAN has retained its long-term success among the world's defense sector titans, by rising from 97th place in 2007 and becoming the only Turkish business to be represented among the top 50 defense companies.

The Defense News Top 100, which is issued by the Defense News magazine based on the companies’ annual defense sales, is regarded as the most prominent defense industry ranking in the world.

ASELSAN Chairman of the Board and General Manager Prof. Dr. Haluk Gorgun stated that Turkish engineering, research, and development, as well as innovation, are behind this success.

“Despite all the difficulties, such as disruption of global production and logistics chains, restrictions, and geopolitical uncertainties that continued in 2021, Turkiye's ASELSAN achieved many achievements. ASELSAN's turnover in 2021 increased by 25 percent compared to the previous year reaching 20.1 billion TL ($1.1 billion),” Gorgun stressed.

According to him, as a result of sustainable growth in the investments, ASELSAN's net profit was 7.1 billion TL ($389 million). The company received over US$2 billion worth of new orders in 2021 when uncertainties were too much. ASELSAN's balance orders amounted to US$8.5 billion as of the end of 2021.

“We worked to rapidly expand our global activity with our sales and production network. In 2021, we sold ASELSAN products to six new countries where no sales had been made so far. In the last three years, we had added 15 new countries to the number of our customers, increasing this number to 78. In order to make our achievements sustainable, we will continue to work with the most competent human value of our country, and aim for the greatest achievements by working for the best,” Gorgun said.

Founded by the Turkish Army Foundation in 1975, ASELSAN is a Turkish defense corporation headquartered in Ankara, Turkiye. The company is mainly involved in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced military products for air, land, and maritime forces.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz