Turkish Airlines carries out charter flight from Turkmenistan

Turkish Airlines has organized a charter flight from Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Two more charter flights on the Istanbul-Turkmenbashi-Istanbul route of Turkish Airlines are scheduled for June 17 and June 24.

If earlier, Turkish Airlines organized one flight from Turkmenistan to Turkiye every 15 days, now the airline will operate special flights once a week.

Meanwhile, like Turkiye, Turkmenistan organizes special flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkiye, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, and the EU countries, to return its citizens to their homeland.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

