By Trend

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry denied media reports that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit the kingdom in the near future, state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

An official from the ministry was cited as saying on Friday that Saudi Arabia was looking forward to welcoming Blinken to strengthen ongoing "positive" discussions, though no meeting has been scheduled yet in Riyadh.

