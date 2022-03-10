By Trend

Toyota Motor has halted production of cars in Russia and their export to the country due to logistical problems, the Tokyo headquarters of the company told TASS, Trend reports.

"Production at our plant in St. Petersburg was fully halted due to problems with component supplies," a spokesperson of the corporation’s press service said. "Supplies of ready-made cars to Russia were stopped also. This is related to problems in production chains and export channels," he added.

