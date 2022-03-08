By Trend

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine so far while around 700 Indian students remained stuck in the northeastern city of Sumy with their evacuation dependent on the facilitation of a safe passage by Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

In the last few days, India has been focusing primarily on ways to get the Indian students out of Sumy, a city that is around 60 km from the Russian border.

The prospect of Indian students' evacuation brightened on Monday when Russia said it would start a ceasefire and open 'humanitarian corridors' in key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

Russian news agency Interfax, quoting Russian authorities, reported that Russia has informed the United Nations, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of opening humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy.

