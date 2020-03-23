By Trend

Two planes carrying China donations including 64 tons of face-masks and scrubs arrived in Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Air Port on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Managing director of Iran's Ministry of Mine, Industry and Trade for commercial services Mohammad Ghebleh said the shipment consisted of 2 million N-95 masks, 5 million three-layer masks and 200,000 scrubs.

He noted that another consignment will also arrive in Iran tonight.

The shipment will be distributed in Iranian Health Ministry and University of Medical Sciences, he added.

Chinese people and government have so far sent 18 health and medical consignments to Iran for fighting coronavirus.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID19 and people of China helped 4b Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people memorable act, Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we now feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

It added that aid provided by Chinese people will be spent for fighting coronavirus outbreak.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 7,913 people out of a total of 21,638 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,685 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,028 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 129 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

