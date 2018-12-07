By Trend

The Turkmen company Gundogar Akymy has signed a contract for the supply of sunflower seeds with the Swiss Syngenta Agro AG, Trend reports citing the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

In addition, contracts were signed between the Turkmen company Agzybir Ojak and the Turkish companies Erensoy Gida Ve Ambalaj Makinalari San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti and Ektam Makine San. ve Tic. A.S. for the purchase of equipment for the manufacture of bottled products and packaging of refined oil, the report said.

It was earlier reported that two sunflower oil plants will be put into operation in Turkmenistan in 2019.

Turkmen companies Gundogar Akymy and Kamilligin Gozbasy are implementing the projects to construct the plants.

In total, 24,000 tons of sunflower oil will be produced annually.

Commissioning of the plants is scheduled for 2019.

