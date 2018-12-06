By Trend

As many as 39,065 tourists from the United States visited Turkey in October 2018, which is by 69.79 percent more as compared to similar period of 2017.

Turkey's Ministry of Tourism and Culture told Trend share of U.S. citizens in the total number of foreigners incoming Turkey made up 1.04 percent in October 2018.

Incoming U.S. tourists to Turkey accounted for 387,450 people in January to October, up by 27.57 percent compared to similar indices of 2017.

Share of U.S. citizens in the total of number of foreigners visiting Turkey was 1.09 percent in the first ten months of 2018.

Turkey received 3.8 million tourists in October 2018, which is by 25.48 percent more compared to similar period of 2017.

As many as 35,571,419 tourists visited Turkey in January to October 2018, up by 22.43 percent as compared to 2017.

Furthermore, Turkey's resort province saw 1,359,212 incoming tourists in October 2018, while Istanbul welcomed 1,230,070 travelers.

In the first ten months of 2018 Turkey's resort province Antalya received 12,008,939 tourists and Istanbul welcomed 11,340,081 travelers.

---

