By Trend

Iran plans to open the trial run of the Qazvin – Rasht railway track.

"The aim is to connect this railway to the free zone and link the country to its neighbors, including Azerbaijan. The railway track is mainly designed to conduct cargo transfer but unfortunately, after several years of effort, we were only able to open the railroad to Rasht,” Mohammad Sadegh Hassani, a parliament member representing the northern city of Rasht, told Trend.

“This railroad will probably be opened by President Rouhani after two months. Its main purpose is to connect the railway to Anzali and Astara, and from there to neighboring countries ", he added.

“If Anzali –Astara railroad does not reach the operating stage, there would not be any justification for the costs of the current project," he added.

"Unfortunately due to several problems we could not finish the project. After trial run the track will be continued to Anzali and Astara," he said referring to lack of proper corridor to Azerbaijan.

"Qazvin –Rasht railway is opening in trial today and the main opening ceremony will be done in two months by the president,” he added.

Describing the Anzali-Astara railway, the MP noted that the necessary contracts of Anzali – Astara track have been signed with the contractors. The process of this railway will start soon and will succeed."

"We cannot predict the time line for the final launch of this railway ", he added.

"As far as I know the contractors are Iranians", the official said noting that he would also be present at the trial run opening.

