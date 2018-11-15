By Trend

A new regular bus run was launched between Chirchik (Tashkent region) and Almaty (Kazakhstan) on the evening of Nov. 14, the press service of the Uzbek Agency of Automobile Transport said in a statement.

The length of the route passing through the checkpoint on the Turkistan – Kazygurt border is 816 kilometers. Travel time is 16 hours 30 minutes. The fare from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan is 150,000 soums (about $18), from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan – 6,000 tenge (about $16).

Belgian Van Hool buses will be used for the routes.

Back in July, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan launched the new international bus run Tashkent-Kyzylorda-Tashkent.

Four regular international bus runs were organized on the routes Tashkent-Almaty-Tashkent, Tashkent-Shymkent-Tashkent, Tashkent-Bishkek-Tashkent, Tashkent-Khojent-Tashkent.

On these routes, 400 passengers leave and 420 passengers arrive to Uzbekistan daily. As of today, about 50,000 passengers have been transported.

In the 1H2018, 504 million tons of cargo and 2.82 billion passengers were transported by motor vehicles of Uzbekistan, an increase of 4.6 percent and 12.2 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

---

