By Trend

China International Import Expo 2018, the 1st international Chinese exhibition of import goods and services, was held in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November, kabar.kg reports.

Five companies from Kyrgyzstan took part in it with the support of the ITC (International Trade Center) program “Trade Promotion in Kyrgyzstan”, funded by the Government of Switzerland. These are the Dayry Association of Craftsmen, Tumar, the Saima art group, the Bukon art studio and Dilbar fashion house.

The total exhibition area exceeded 240 thousand square meters. The last achievements of 172 countries, regions and international organizations from five continents, as well as goods and services of 3,600 companies, were presented at the Expo. At the same time, the total number of visitors to the exhibition, as stated by the organizers, reached about 400 thousand people.

Head of Dilbar fashion house Dilbar Ashimbayeva told that the event itself made an indelible impression on the participants from Kyrgyzstan.

“The scale of the exhibition was huge, it was held under the patronage of the President, with large-scale advertising, a very serious level of organization, with great attention from the government and the business community of China. We received a very good response, we showed ourselves to a lot of people. China is a huge comprehensive market in which there is a customer for each product. And we, of course, would like to find our place there. Without the help of ITC, this would have been almost impossible to do. We dreamed about China for so many years, but we didn’t know how to get there. And it was this exhibition that gave us this opportunity,” Dilbar Ashimbayeva said.

The designer also said that exhibitors from Kyrgyzstan managed to establish contacts with various companies, and plans for future cooperation appeared. So, one of the best companies in China that produces cashmere products of the best quality was very interested in Kyrgyz companies. And in the future, the fashion house plans to create a joint collection with them.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz