Iranian ships are on the list of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and with the support of insurance companies there are no problems for the ships’ movement, Deputy CEO of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Maritime Affairs Hadi Haghshenas said during a training seminar, the PMO website reported.

Iran wants Europeans to make every effort to ensure the safety of ships and sailors in international waters, he said.

Iran is one of the oldest members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and has relations with its member states, mainly European ones, he noted.

He added that protection of maritime safety, ensuring alternative fuel for ships, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing maritime security are among common goals, and the IMO states can achieve these goals together.

“With the US sanctions, it is difficult to achieve the goals of protecting marine ecology, enhancing security standards and boosting ships’ functionality,” he said.

