Turkmenistan has all the conditions for increasing the number of tourists, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper wrote Nov. 13.

The head of state drew attention to the need to fully use all the available conditions and opportunities for the development of the country's recreational potential, in particular, health and ecological tourism.

“New interesting offers and services should appear in the market of tourism services,” the president said.

Berdimuhamedov demanded to organize activities for attraction of travel enthusiasts to the country, active promotion of the cultural, historical and natural heritage of Turkmenistan abroad.

Tourism industry occupies a special place in the strategic plans of Turkmenistan. One example is the Avaza resort being built on the Caspian shores.

Turkmenistan has a rich folk culture, diverse natural landscapes, unique archaeological monuments, including the ancient Nisa, Merv and Kunya-Urgench, included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, and the Gonurdepe archaeological park. The foothills of the Kopetdag mountain range, the flora and fauna of the Karakum desert, the banks of the Amu Darya River, the Koytendag mountain range and nature reserve, the subtropical regions of southwestern Turkmenistan are a godsend for lovers of ecological tourism.

