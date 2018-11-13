By Trend

The delegation of the "Uzatom" nuclear energy development agency under Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan has taken part in the seminar entitled "Managing the risk of accidents in Fukushima", organized in Japan by the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), the press service of the "Uzatom" agency said in a statement.

During the seminar organized by the ADB Institute in Japan with the participation of representatives of 12 countries, information was provided on measures taken in Asian countries in order to prevent and eliminate the effects of natural disasters and the ADB programs in this area.

As part of this seminar, the program participants visited Fukushima Prefecture, where they familiarized themselves with measures for elimination of the effects of the natural disaster — the strongest earthquake in Japan’s history which occurred on March 11, 2011 and the tsunami that followed it, which caused problems at the Fukushima NPP.

The participants were presented successful measures aimed at developing the infrastructure and economy of the region that has undergone such a severe trial.

---

