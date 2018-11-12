By Trend

Turkey has reportedly extended the period of visa-free stay for Tajik nationals, news.tj reports.

According to T.C. Resmi Gazete, which is the national and only official journal of Turkey, the maximum duration of stay in Turkey without visa has been extended for Tajik nationals from 30 days to 90 days.

Turkey has reportedly increased the period of visa-free stay in Turkey to 90 days for citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as well.

Nationals of these countries now can stay in Turkey without visa during 90 days during every six months (180 days).

---

