By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Ankara, Turkish media reports.

The parties discussed the Syrian issue, bilateral relations, as well as other regional issues.

Earlier, Zarif held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which Cavusoglu also participated.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz