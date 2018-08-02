By Trend

Representatives of the State Environmental Committee on Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan, the Mejlis (parliament), Ministry of Justice and other relevant agencies of Turkmenistan discussed the development of national environmental legislation at an OSCE-organized seminar held on July 30-31, 2018 in Ashgabat, the OSCE Ashgabat office said in a message.

The seminar aimed to provide insights into international legislative provisions and standards in the area of environmental protection and to discuss possible steps for further development of national legislation in this area.

International experts elaborated on strategies and policies in the area of environmental protection, resources management and climate change and shared best practices in the OSCE region and EU countries.

The seminar addressed the legal regulation of waste management, access to drinking water and sanitation. Best national practices of the implementation of relevant international commitments were also discussed.

The seminar was held as part of the Centre’s project “Strengthening cooperation with the host country in the area of environmental protection and ecological security.”

