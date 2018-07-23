By Trend

The wind power plant with a capacity of 42 megawatts will be built in Mangistau region of Kazakhstan, the press service of the governor of the region reported July 23.

The the signing of a Memorandum of cooperation on the implementation of the project of construction of a wind power plant in the area of Fort-Shevchenko city has taken place at the regional governor’s office, the message says.

The document was signed by the "South Wind Power" LLP and Horgos Jiuhe SilkBridge New Energy Co companies and Head of Mangistau oblast administration Yeraly Tugzhanov, the message said.

The investors are planning to build 17 wind generators with a capacity of 2.5 kilowatts according to the terms of the contract. It is planned to allocate 60 million for these purposes.

"The construction of the wind power plant refers to the issues of transition to a "green economy", the introduction of environmentally friendly innovative technologies, and this project will help to meet the needs of the region in electricity. The construction of the wind farm with a capacity of 42 megawatts will begin on 375 acres of land in Tupkaragan district. The oblast administration has put in front of investors a target to start construction in August this year", said Tugzhanov.

It is noted that the land plot for construction has already been defined, the necessary documentation has been developed and agreed, positive conclusions of examinations have been obtained.

Also, this project has been included in the plan for the placement of facilities for the use of renewable energy sources, a purchase agreement with the settlement and financial center has been signed, a contract for connection to the networks has been signed with Mangistau electricity distribution network company JSC was signed.

