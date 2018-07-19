By Trend

The state of emergency in Turkey, introduced two years ago, ceased to operate, Turkish media reported.

The state of emergency ceased to operate July 19 at 01:00 (GMT +3).

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that the state of emergency may be resumed in case of a terrorist threat.

The state of emergency was introduced in Turkey following the military coup attempt in 2016.

A group of rebels attempted a military coup on the night of July 16, 2016 in Turkey. The main fighting took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured, the rebellion was suppressed.

The state of emergency in Turkey was extended for the seventh time in April this year.

---

