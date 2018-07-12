By Trend

Kazakhstan leader Nursultan Nazarbayev has been allowed to lead the Security Council for life after the body was granted new sweeping powers, Sputnik reported.

The legislation came into force Thursday after it appeared in the Asian country’s official newspaper, the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

"Kazakhstan’s first president, the leader of the nation, has the right due to his historic mission to lead the Security Council as its chairman for life," the law read.

The bill was cleared by the Constitutional Council after it was passed by the parliament and signed by President Nazarbayev a week ago. It expanded the Security Council’s powers to protect the nation’s stability, integrity, and constitution at home and abroad.

---

