By Kamila Aliyeva

The Kazakh delegation held talks with representatives of the Turkish companies to discuss cooperation in the spheres of industry, construction, medicine and textile production in Istanbul within the framework of the investment week on May 7-12.

The delegation led by the Vice-Minister for Investment and Development Arystan Kabikenov met with the leadership of industrial groups in Turkey, including Yildirim Holding and Calik Holding, which includes companies such as Calik Enerji and Lidya Madencilik, according to the website of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

During the meeting, representatives of Calik Holding noted readiness to implement projects in the territory of Kazakhstan. Thus, at the first stage, the company intends to begin construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 50 MW and consider the possibility of further expansion of investments in the implementation of projects on renewable energy sources.

Calik Holding is one of the largest Turkish financial and industrial groups, operating in the energy, construction, finance, mining and metallurgical, textile industries, as well as in telecommunications.

The management of Yildirim Holding expressed interest in the implementation of projects in the mining and metallurgical complex in Kazakhstan. An agreement to establish a joint venture for geological prospecting for the purpose of searching for solid minerals was reached between the holding and Kazgeologia JSC.

To date, the parties are working on 5 projects. In the summer, the holding plans to start exploration in the Zhambyl region.

Yildirim Holding is the fourth largest player in the global chrome industry, Turkey's largest producer of ammonia and nitric acid calcined fertilizer. The company operates in 11 sectors with an annual turnover of $2.2 billion.

In addition, members of the delegation met with Eczacıbaşı Holding, producer of medicines and consumer goods, and, Bak-Ay Tekstil, one of the leading companies in the field of yarn and knitting parameters, who also showed interest in setting up factories in Kazakhstan.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz