Iran’s deputy oil minister Hamid Reza Araqi said that Tehran is ready to swap Turkmenistan’s gas to Pakistan.

Araqi, who heads the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said that the Islamic Republic can take part in any gas pipeline project in the region due to its unique position, IRNA news agency reported.

He added that Iran is the best route for transferring Turkmenistan gas to Pakistan and the Islamic Republic can carry out this process very fast with minimum costs.

However, Araqi said that Turkmenistan has not answered to Iran’s offer so far.

Turkmenistan has initiated the TAPI project (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline).

The TAPI project is designed to ensure energy security in Central and South Asia.

The pipeline being developed by the Galkynysh – TAPI Pipeline Company Limited with participation of the Asian Development Bank.

Total length of the TAPI gas pipeline will be 1,840 kilometers. Construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI gas pipeline began in December 2015.

Construction of the Afghan section of the TAPI gas pipeline started Feb. 23, 2018.

