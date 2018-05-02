The international agreement on limiting Iran’s development of nuclear weapons was reached under false pretenses because the country’s nuclear program was more advanced than it indicated at the time the deal was negotiated in 2015, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“The problem is the deal was made on a completely false pretense. Iran lied on the front end,” Sanders said at a regular White House briefing. “They were dishonest actors and so the deal that was made was made on things that were not accurate. Particularly the fact that Iran’s nuclear capability were far more advanced and further along than they indicated.”

