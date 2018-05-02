Trend:

The Armenian Parliament failed to elect the only candidate, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, as the new prime minister of the country on May 1, RIA Novosti reported.

Only 45 MPs voted for his candidacy while he needed the vote of 53. The MPs from Armenia's ruling party voted against Pashinyan's candidacy.

Previously, Ararat Mirzoyan, representative of Armenia’s Yelq opposition faction, put forward the candidacy of the faction leader Pashinyan for the post of prime minister.

Protests led by Pashinyan began in Armenia on April 13 when the opposition stood against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister, accusing him of poor governance and deterioration of economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests.

