Turkey’s gas imports from Iran witnessed a fall by 8.6 percent in February 2018 compared to the preceding year, however the Islamic Republic, maintained its position as the second gas exporter to the neighbouring country.

Turkey’s gas import from Iran amounted to ‎685.5‎ million cubic meters (mcm) in February 2018, compared to 749.6 mcm in the same month of 2017.

Natural gas imports from Iran accounted for 12.7 percent of the country’s total gas imports in the one-month period, according to the latest report released by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Body.

The Islamic Republic was Turkey’s second gas supplier in the period, after Russia.

Gas import sources February 2018 (mcm) Share (%) Y/Y change (%) Russia 2,.522.29 46.68 0.88 Iran 685.54 12.69 -8.55 Azerbaijan 536.61 9.93 6.02 Algeria 409.92 7.59 -19.36 Nigeria 408.62 7.56 4.48 Qatar 391.01 7.24 100 US 191.06 3.54 85.06 Trinidad and Tobago 165.35 3.06 103.9 Spain 93.16 1.72 100 Total 5,403.56 100 2.87

Iran’s share from the country’s gas market was 14.3 percent in February 2017. The Islamic Republic supplied 13.5 percent of Turkey’s gas demand in January 2018.

In January-February 2018 Iran exported ‎1,521.83 mcm of natural gas to Turkey, 1.3 percent less year-on-year (1,539.19 mcm in January-February 2017). ‎

Turkey’s gas import from Iran in 2017 stood at 9.2 billion cubic meters (bcm).

Iran’s overall gas exports to Turkey accounted to 7.8 and 7.7 bcm in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Turkey’s total natural gas import stood at 5.4‎ bcm in February 2018, registering a rise by 2.9 percent year-on-year.

Turkey also exported ‎31.8‎ million cubic meters of gas to Greece in February 2018, indicating a fall by 7 percent year-on-year.

