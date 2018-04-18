In particular, meetings are planned in the Ministry of agriculture and food security, the Ministry of trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. In addition, the delegation will meet with representatives of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and heads of large companies, as well as hold B2B talks with the participation of the business community.

The Uzbek delegation includes the Head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov, responsible leaders of State Investment Committee, "Uztekstilprom", "Uzsanoateksport", "Uzagroexport", "Uzbekcharmpoyabzali", Agency for development of the pharmaceutical industry and others.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz