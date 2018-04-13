By Trend

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the executioners of the IS terrorist organization, was detained during a special operation in the Turkish province of Adana, the provincial police said in a message on April 13.

Six people, who were active members of gang groups in Syria, were also detained.

Kifah Bashir Hussein, the so-called minister of health of the IS, was detained in the Sanliurfa province of Turkey on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 12, the Turkish police detained the so-called minister of agriculture of the IS, Tarik Ahmet.

In December 2017, 28-year-old terrorist nicknamed Mahmud, one of the famous executioners of the IS, was detained in the Turkish province of Hatay on the border with Syria.

