Russian and Israeli authorities discussed the strike carried out by Israel’s F-15 jets on Syria’s T-4 military airfield via respective channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

"Certainly, this is a source of our concern. Contacts with the Israeli side are held via respective channels," Peskov said, answering a question if Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to discuss the issue with the Israeli leadership.



There haven’t been any contacts at the level of the administrations on this issue, Peskov said.



Putin has not contacted Israel’s authorities about the airstrike, Peskov told reporters. "Putin hasn’t held contacts with [our] Israeli colleagues," Peskov said.

Two F-15 aircraft from the Israeli Air Force delivered a strike against Syria’s T-4 airfield in the Homs province with eight guided missiles on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Syrian air defenses destroyed five guided missiles, while three missiles reached the western part of the airfield. No Russian advisers were among the casualties.



Earlier, the SANA news agency reported citing a military source that there were deaths and injuries among the military.



Later, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out reconnaissance flights near the border between Syria and Lebanon right when the missile strike against the military airfield was launched.



IDF Spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus has refused to comment on the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement.



Two Russian military bases – the Hmeymim airfield and the Tartus naval facility - are operational in Syria. Various air defense systems have been deployed there which control the airspace in the region.

