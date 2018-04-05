By Trend

Iranians consumed 97.1 million liters of gasoline during the Nowruz holidays which marks the beginning of the new calendar year in the country.

National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company has announced that the volume of gasoline consumption in the country has surged by 13.3 percent between March 21 and April 2 compared to the same time of last year.

April 1 accounted for the highest amount of gasoline consumption in the mentioned period.

Iran’s gasoline output grew by 11 million liters following the inauguration of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery last May.

