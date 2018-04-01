By Trend

The latest official data unveils that value of Iran’s‎ semi-completed iron and steel products exports has surged by 204 percent.

The Islamic Republic exported $890 million worth of semi-completed iron and steel products in the first 11 months of last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018), according to a report from the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPOI).

The price for each ton of Iran’s semi-completed iron and steel products was $331 in the period, 9 percent more year-on-year.

Raw materials share the dominant part of Iran’s non-oil export basket. Gas condensates, propane, butane and some other raw petroleum products - which Iran puts in the non-oil exports basket - made the country’s top exported goods during the 11-month period.

During the period, the country had exported $6.33 billion worth of condensate (5 percent less, year on year).

Each ton of condensate was exported at $401, 2 percent more year-on-year.

Pistachio was the most expensive product among Iran’s exports. Iran sold each ton of pistachio at $8,058 in the 11-month period, however the price was 5 percent less compared to the preceding year.

Iran exported $824 million worth of pistachio in the first 11 months of the last fiscal year, 8 percent less year-on-year.

Liquefied natural gas ($2.509 billion, 29 percent increase), liquefied propane (worth $1.338 billion, 23 percent increase), methanol (worth $1.077 billion, 29 percent more year-on-year), gasoline excluded light oils and products (worth $1.067 billion, 52 percent fall), iron ore (worth $895 million, 30 percent increase) and liquefied butane ($820 million, 19 percent increase) where other top exported goods in the 11-month period.

As seen all of Iran’s top exports are raw materials or semi-processed oil and mineral products.

---

