By Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is slated to begin his regional tour to Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on March 27.

Parviz Esmaeili, the deputy for communications and information at the president’s office, has said that Hassan Rouhani will leave Tehran for the Turkmen capital Ashgabat on Tuesday.

During the two-day visit, Hassan Rouhani will meet his Turkmen counterpart and he will later visit the city of Merv. In the meantime, the representatives of the private sectors of the two countries will join a meeting to discuss the expansion of cooperation.

On Wednesday afternoon, the president will depart for Baku the capital of Azerbaijan.

Esmaeili added that the sides during the president’s visit to Baku are expected to sign agreements on cooperation.

President Rouhani on the same day will also join a press conference in Baku.

On Thursday an event to discuss the ways for deepening economic cooperation between the two countries will be held.

President Rouhani will return Tehran on Thursday noon.