By Trend

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic Raimberdi Duishenbiev, visited the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the period from 12 to 15 March 2018, Kabar with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the visit, the head of the military department of the Kyrgyz Republic met with Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran Khurram Dastagir Khan, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the IRP, General Zubair Mahmud Hayat and other high-ranking officials of the high command of the Armed Forces of the IRP.

The meetings were held with the participation of Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Erik Beishembiev.

As a result of the meetings, the sides agreed on the development and strengthening of cooperation in the field of peacekeeping, the training of military personnel and joint military activities, and expressed the intention to sign a Memorandum on military and military-technical cooperation.

In addition, the delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan visited the National Defense University in Islamabad and got acquainted with the military products produced at the defense-industrial enterprises of Pakistan.

