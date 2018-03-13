By Kamila Aliyeva

The terms for completion of the construction of the gas pipeline to Astana were announced at a government session in Kazakhstan on March 13.

Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev spoke about the plan to build a natural gas pipeline to Astana, Kazinform reported.

Addressing the session, he noted that a special working group at the ministry is working on the implementation of the roadmap for the construction of the pipeline.

The minister stressed that the aforementioned roadmap provides for the Ministries of Energy, Investment and Development, as well as regional administrations (akimats) and KazTransGas joining efforts in terms of developing the design estimates and allocation of land for the construction of the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Karaganda-Temirtau-Astana pipeline. This work, according to Bozumbayev, is scheduled to be completed by this July.

By June 2018, the Ministries of Finance, Energy, National Economy, Samruk Kazyna Fund, Baiterek Oil Company, KazMunayGas JSC in partnership with the regional administrations should develop the scheme and terms of financing of the project, he added.

Thus, Samruk Kazyna should either create or appoint a subsidiary responsible for the implementation of the project and form a sufficient charter capital to attract funding, according to the minister. The deadline for this has been set for June 2018.

Bozumbayev added that the akimats need to speed up the design and construction of gas distribution networks, stressing that this work has to be completed by December 2019.

The construction of the natural gas pipeline from south to north of Kazakhstan is one of the Five Social Initiatives proposed by President Nazarbayev at a joint session of the parliament on March 5.

The Ministry of Energy is responsible for the gasification of Astana. In June, it is planned to attract funds from international financial organizations for the construction of the first stage of the Saryarka main gas pipeline. Akims along the line of this gas pipeline will allocate plots. The completion of the construction of the gas pipeline is scheduled for next year.

The project on gasification of Astana, northern and central regions of Kazakhstan will allow providing efficient and convenient heating system, increasing the power output. New Saryarka pipeline will provide consumers with domestic natural gas from Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main pipeline.

This project is one of priority projects for KazTransGas JSC. Specialists of the company chose the most efficient construction variant for its implementation considering the use of operating pipelines currently kept in conservation. It is expected to allow reducing sufficiently the net cost of the pipeline construction and setting comfortable gas price and rates for consumers.

