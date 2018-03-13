By Trend

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in conjunction with the Snow Leopard Foundation of Pakistan held an event devoted to World Wildlife Day on the topic Big Cats - Predators at Risk in Islamabad, Kabar reports.

Federal Minister for Climate Change of Pakistan, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International and Non-Governmental organizations were invited as the main guests, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan E.Beyshembiyev congratulated participants of the World Wildlife Day and emphasized the important role of two International Snow Leopard and Ecosystems Forums held back in 2013 and 2017 in Bishkek to consolidate the efforts of the international community to preserve the population of this species of wild cats and biodiversity in general.

The participants of the event in their speeches emphasized the urgency of conducting the World Wildlife Day in order to attract the attention of the international community and international support for the conservation of various species of wild cats, including the snow leopard, which were on the verge of extinction.

The Kyrgyz Embassy also provided information on tourism opportunities in Kyrgyzstan and the introduction of an electronic visa system, a video clip was shown and a stand with booklets was organized.

---

