Governor-General of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province Majid Khodabakhsh has said that the holders of Visa Card can make purchases in Tabriz City’s bazaar during an event in which the city represents the capital of Islamic tourism for a year in 2018.

"Proper measures have been taken to host tourists during the event … for example, holders of Visa Card are now capable of making purchases in the unique bazaar of Tabriz," Khodabakhsh told Trend.

Speaking about measures taken by the provincial officials to hold the event namely Tabriz 2018, he added that about nine new hotels are being constructed in the city. The official inaugural ceremony of Tabriz 2018 is expected to be held on April 25.

The imposition of nuclear sanctions against Iran had made the official sales of leading debits cards namely Master Card and Visa Card illegal in Iran. The debit cards were slated to enter Iran following the implementation of the nuclear deal in January 2016 but the task was never realized.

