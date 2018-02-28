By Trend

Uzbekistan has completed restoration of the railway line connecting the south of the country with Tajikistan, Tajik media reported.

Reportedly, Uzbekistan has completed work on rebuilding the Galaba-Amuzang railway branch, through which Uzbek railways reach Tajikistan.

The first freight train is scheduled to arrive from the Uzbek station "Termez" in the Surkhandaryn region of Uzbekistan to the Tajik station "Khoshadi", which is located on the territory of Shahritus district of Khatlon region, on March 1.

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan lost the railway communication through the Galaba-Amuzang line in November 2011 due to collapse of the bearing supports of the railway bridge.

In early 2012, Uzbek railroad workers dismantled part of the railroad tracks up to the border with Tajikistan.

Previously, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had difficult ties due to a number of issues, including the demarcation of the state border.

However, following Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's coming to power, Tashkent 'reset' its relations with neighbors, in particular, with Tajikistan. The parties resumed the dialogue on border and water and energy issues, opened air communication between the capitals, and now intend to abolish the visa regime.

Mirziyoyev is expected to visit Tajikistan in early March to mull development of the bilateral cooperation.

---

