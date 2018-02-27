By Trend

Russia's UTair airline considers to close the office in Uzbekistan, Russian media reported referring to the company.



The Supervisory Board of UTair will consider the issue of closing a representative office in Uzbekistan on March 2, the airline said.

The representative office in Uzbekistan was opened in 2012. UTair operates flights from Moscow to Tashkent and Bukhara.

UTair Aviation is the core enterprise of UTair Group, which includes companies engaged in aircraft operation (airplanes and helicopters), aircraft repair and maintenance, personnel training, provision of in-flight services, and air transport service sales.

Fleet of the Vnukovo-based Utair fincludes 65 aircrafts.

The number of tourists who visited Uzbekistan in 2017 exceeded 2.7 million, which is about 30 percent more than in 2016. More than 100 hotels launched activity in 2017.

