Iran’s Aseman Airlines confirmed that its ATR 72-500 plane has crashed in southern Isfahan.

All 66 passengers and crew members died in the incident, Mohammad Taghi Tabatabaei, head of the airline company’s PR department said, Tasnim news agency reported.

Tabatabaei said that plane crashed into Dena Mountain due to bad weather conditions 50 minutes after taking off.

The plane left Tehran’s Mehrabad international airport at 8:00 local time to the city of Yasouj, he added.

Iranian media said that the crashed plane was an aged ATR with 20 years in service and was not among ATR planes recently purchased by the Islamic Republic.

According to the local media, Hojjat Foulad, the crashed plane’s captain, was an experienced pilot and once managed to land plane in Yasouj airport in 2013 after an engine failure occurred.

12:15 (GMT+4) Local residents witnessed the plane crash, Iran’s ISNA news agency quoted Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of the Commission for Foreign Policy and National Security of the Iranian parliament as saying.

The ATR plane belonging to Aseman airlines was carrying 60 passengers and 6 crew members, he added.

Meanwhile Iran’s media reported that local people saw the plane trying to make emergency landing on Isfahan farms.

Shahrokh Konari, governor of Iran’s southwestern city of Boyer-Ahmad confirmed that the passenger plane has crashed in Padena Mount, south of Isfahan city.

The official said that an emergency helicopter trying to reach crash site failed to land due to bad weather.

11:59 (GMT+4) Iranian passenger plane crashes.

Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported that at least 60 passengers were on board.

‎Iran's Emergency Center announced that the plane crashed near Semirom, central province of Isfahan.

11:31 (GMT+4) An Iranian passenger plane flying from Tehran to Yasouj has disappeared from radar on Feb. 18.

