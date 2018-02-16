By Trend

Visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on India to mutually ease visa requirements.

“We should strengthen the ties between the two nations [Iran and India]. The Iranian government is ready to facilitate commuting of the people regarding the issue of visa and I hope the government of India will express its readiness to do so,” Rouhani said addressing prayers at the Mecca Masjid, after he performed his Friday prayer in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Feb. 16.

He further expressed Iran’s readiness for providing India with oil and gas needs.

Rouhani also said that Iran is ready to facilitate India’s access to Afghanistan and Central Asia through Iran’s southeastern port of Chabahar.

Hassan Rouahni urged for expansion of bilateral ties in the fields of technology and agriculture, as well.

Iran's president further called on the Muslims to maintain unity among themselves.

Rouhani has traveled to India, leading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation.

Tehran and New Delhi are expected to sign some 15 agreements on trade and economic cooperation during Rouhani's three-day visit to India.

Rouhani will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.



