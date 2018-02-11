By Trend

Since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch, 1,266 terrorists were killed in Syria’s Afrin district, the Turkish General Staff said in a message Feb. 11.

In particular, 86 members of Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Islamic State (IS) terrorist organizations were killed in Afrin Feb. 10-11.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.