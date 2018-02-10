Trend:

Iran's non-oil exports, including gas condensate, reached $35.61 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a fall by 2 percent, compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to Iran's Customs Administration data.

The volume of the exported goods reached 99.31 million tons in the 10-month period, 7 percent less year-on-year.

Iran includes gas condensate and some raw hydrocarbon products, like propane, butane, etc. in its non-oil export basket.

During the period, the country exported 14.48 million tons of condensates, worth $5.68 billion, making 16 percent of Iran’s overall non-oil exports in terms of value.

Iran’s condensate exports witnessed fall by 8 percent in terms of volume and value, year-on-year.

The country’s petrochemical exports reached 22.45 million tons in the period, 15 percent less compared to the same months of the preceding year. The value of Iran’s petrochemical exports accounted to $10.67 billion, showing a 9 percent fall on a yearly basis.

Liquefied propane (worth $1.21 billion), light oils and products (excluding gasoline) - (worth $997 million), methanol (worth $984 million), and iron ore (worth $845 million) were the other top exported goods in the 10-month period (March 20, 2017-Jan. 21).

China was the main importer of the Iranian goods during the period. Iran’s non-oil exports to China registered a rise by 11 percent and stood at $7.42 billion.

The volume of exports to China was 28.19 million tons, 5 percent less year-on-year.

The United Arab Emirates ($5.135 billion, fall of 19 percent), Iraq ($5.04 billion, fall of 1 percent), South Korea ($3.4 billion, an increase of 33 percent) and India ($2.28 billion, fall of 3 percent) were other top importers of Iranian non-oil goods during the first 10 months of current Iranian fiscal year.