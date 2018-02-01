By Trend

The Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan announced the date of launch of a new direct flight from Astana to Vilnius.

"Kazakhstan’s airline company SCAT starts flights on a new Astana-Vilnius (Lithuania) direction on May 27, 2018. Flights will be carried out 2 times a week on Thursdays and Sundays on a Boeing 737 aircraft. Sales of air tickets in this direction already started," the committee said in a message.

The ticket price, indicated on the airline's website for May 27, varies from 53,800 to 166,000 tenge. The estimated flight time is four and a half hours.

(Exchange rate for February 1: $1 - 322 tenge)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz